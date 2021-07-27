F1 – GP Hungra 2021: More wood: Red Bull demands the revision of the British GP

Updated 07/27/2021 – 16:47

Red Bull I had already launched the possibility of asking Britain’s race review, after the accident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who left with abandonment for the Dutchman and a 10-second penalty and final victory for the Mercedes driver. Finally They presented it last Friday, July 23, although they had until this Sunday day 1 to do it, according to confirmed by the FIA ​​itself.

The resource is untouched in modern F1 history, as it is claim on a fact already judged so whatmost of the drivers on the grid considered fair, even Many they leaned because the touch between the two wheels was a simple ‘race incident’, that is, it should not have been penalized even with 5 seconds.

Mak Webber, A former Red Bull driver, he was one of the last to give his opinion: “THE FIA shouldn’t intervene. It was brilliant, it was exactly what we want. I think it was one of the best first laps we’ve seen in a long time. They have had some brilliant wheel-to-wheel battles like in Barcelona, ​​Imola, Bahrin. We all knew this was going to happen. Let there be more “, says the Australian in statements to ‘Motorsport.com’.

Videoconference between the stewards and the teams, on Thursday

Upon Red Bull’s formal request, The International Federation is going to organize a videoconference for this Thursday, in which a representative appointed by the Milton Keynes team and another by Mercedes will appear separately. The interview between the commissioners and the two representatives of each team be at 4:00 p.m. In this telematic meeting, the directors of the teams and several witnesses will also be able to intervene, up to a maximum of three for each party.

It’s very probable that in Red Bull they present new tests like some digital reconstruction of the trajectories of the pilots and of the usual line in that curve, Although we must not forget that it is a hand-to-hand fight in a first round, and that Verstappen had already closed (and lightly touched) Lewis in an earlier corner. the two of them entered faster than they should into Copse and their trajectories were not the usual ones for a solo lap.

The teams must inform the secretariat of the stewards who will attend the videoconference on Thursday before 17:00 on Wednesday.

The lungs, far from closing, acquires new momentum, which will fuel the tension between the two candidates for the World title and can generate dangerous situations for them and for the rest of the competitors. Christian qualifiers Horner, which yesterday called Hamilton for “aggressor”, they don’t help nothing to calm the atmosphere, which they seem to want to remove from the purely sports field to turn it into an almost judicial process.

Toto Wolff He has shown his concern for a situation that can get out of hand for all, taking into account the pressure that is being exerted on both pilots. Hamilton already said after his victory at Silverstone: “I’m not going to let anyone get in my way.”