F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Verstappen the pole, Fernando Alonso the star (7) and Carlos Sainz the comeback (11)

They were 17 laps that seemed like 17 days, thanks to a Fernando Alonso who became the great star of this premiere historical, that of F1 Sprint, or new short qualifying race for the Grand Prix of Great Britain. There are pilots who have something else, a predatory instinct, a sixth sense to smell the weak flanks of their competitors. But it is one thing to think about it and plan it mentally and quite another to execute it to perfection, which requires the talent and hands of the master.

Alonso topost for the soft tire, starting from 11th position and in less than one lap he was fifth, beating two McLaren, one Red Bull, Russell’s Williams, Sainz’s Ferrari and Vettel’s Aaston Martin. On lap 4, the strength of his red shoes began to give way and Norris took fifth. It seemed that from then on he had to wake up, but nothing like that.

To daniel Ricciardo It cost him five laps (in number 9) to account for the Asturian and the next, Seb, I already found an armored door ahead, despite having a car much slower than his Aston Martin. The funny thing about F1 is that one has four titles and the other two, when Fernando is twice the pilot in every way that German. He held it at bay until the checkered flag for 7 agonizing, but unforgettable laps in each defense.

Verstappen, pole after beating Hamilton

The almost anecdotal thing was that Max Verstappen erased Lewis Hamilton’s euphoria by overtaking him through the dirty area at the same start. and leave him behind the rest of the short race, which gives him a new pole, the eighth of his career and the fifth of 2021. All the celebration of English after the ‘minipole’ on Saturday, which with this format is not valid for much, I was left in disappointment and long faces.

Sainz comeback, from 19 to 11

Carlos Sainz had a bad experience with this short run. It did not go well and it was passed by Alonso under the lights and then it was taken out by George Russell off the asphalt, something that made him fall to 19, on lap 2.

But Sainz took the breed and after passing Latifi, Tsunoda, Giovinazzi, Prez and Stroll, he went back to 13 in just 5 laps, after his unfortunate incident with Russell he was to be investigated at the end of the test. Sainz kept improving, overtaking Raikkonen (lap 9) and taking 12 and up. Finally, Pierre Gasly realized on lap 13, but he could no longer with Ocon, who was next. On Sunday continue on your climb from the 11th, which can take you much higher.

The experience of the F1 Sprint has been completely positive, with risk struggles for some and trying to conserve for others, but above all renewed attention for Saturdays that were somewhat nondescript. By the way, Verstappen already has 33 points over Hamilton in the World Cup and will start first as ‘poleman’ of the 2021 Grand Prix of Great Britain.