F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: The new F1 of 2022 becomes reality, this is the car of the future

Updated 07/15/2021 – 16:27

Surrounded by all the pilots in the same straight of the historical Silverstone, the F1 has presented the car of the future, that arrives in 2022 to replace the current cars. Does not have almost nothing in common with those we see today, both in aesthetics and in concept.

This is a car very clean, without all that rake of fins and deflectors that they have today in the ground and the middle area, even in the upper area of ​​the front axle. The new F1 has restricted the regulation to the maximum in aerodynamic matters and be very similar outwardly for all squires.

It stands out for its front, with an oversized front spoiler and those curved side ‘endplates’ and ascents that give it an imposing appearance. The nose is ultra-thin and very low, very aesthetic, without connecting pillars with the wing, unlike the current ones.

Follow closely and overtake

The middle zone is marked by vertical gills at the beginning of sleep, which are the conceptual key, since it supposes the mouth of some side drawers that will be responsible for reproducing the floor effect, which is nothing more than a suction of the bottom against the asphalt, which not produce all that dirty air with which it is now not possible to follow the competitor ahead, Without losing stability, do not excessively degrade the tires.

The pontoons, minima and framed, round and small round intake intake over the pilot’s head and the rear spoiler, curved down on the sides, they are other of the external identity signs.

A 790 kg car

From the car with which Alonso was champion, the Renault R25, which weighed 605 kg. to the new car of 2022, there is a difference of 175 kg, since weigh a minimum 790 kilos with pilot and without fuel. In this sense there is no going back, because safe cars need reinforced crash structures and the batteries and the ERS (Energy Recovery System) systems are very heavy. The pilots complain about that weight of 38 kilos more than the current ones and they already notice it in the simulator tests. “Be careful, to be very demanding with the brakes,” they warn.

18 inch wheels

It is the new official wheel, which Pirelli already tests on the track with current cars and which will have the cover Standard aerodynamic system that does not allow the teams to modify the rims in order to gain performance, as is the case now.

Adis al DRS actual

The tunnel diffuser, by sounding the air flow of the car at a low height, allows you to get closer to the car that precedes, in theory, to be able to overtake more easily. The current artificial DRS (mobile spoiler) will say goodbye next year.

“There are only 170 days left until the beginning of 2022 and I think the car looks and will be fantastic,” says Ross Brawn, sporting director. “With it will see closer battles and more wheel-to-wheel races. The combined effect of the new aerodynamic regulations and financial rules, in the form of a cost limit, will create the conditions for a more balanced championship and for gaps to be closed in the grill, “he says.