F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: The FIA ​​explains: “We judge the incident, not the consequences”

Updated 07/19/2021 – 11:59

After accident starring Hamilton Y Verstappen, The British received a 10-second penalty that he had to pay at the pit stop and still won the Grand Prix of Great Britain. Red bull has not been satisfied with the punishment imposed by the stewards, since the damage caused to car # 33 was greater than the punishment.

Michael Masi, F1 Race Director, explained why damage is not taken into account when analyzing an accident and commented: “I think one of the great parts that has been a mainstay for many, many years, is that, and this occurred through discussions before my time, between all the teams, the FIA ​​and F1, and the team directors they were quite inflexible in that should not consider the consequences of an incident “.

Michael Masi, F1 Race Director

“So when they are judging incidents is that they are judging the incident itself. And the merits of the incident, not what happens afterwards as a consequence, “Masi continued.

The Race Director believes that an accident cannot be analyzed by its consequences, so the stewards only look at the incident itself. “And that has been something that stewards have done for many years. And they’ve been advised to do it from the top down, and I’m talking about team participation. So that’s the way stewards judge it because , if you start to consider the consequences, there are so many variables, rather than judging the incident itself on its merits “, has asserted the Australian.

When asked about the opinion of Red Bull, who do not believe that the penalty was not enough, Masi has replied: “I think that if you look at it on that basis, you’ll never find a penalty that fixes an imbalance like that“And he added:” If you look at it in that particular circumstance, that’s why, going back a few years, the teams made a very clear distinction that they did not want the consequences taken into account“.

“They wanted it based on the incident itself. So I completely understand your perspective. And I think that is a generalized opinion in all administrators not to look at the consequences for that exact purpose, “the Australian commented to end.