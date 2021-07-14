F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: The 5 keys to the sprint race

There are drivers who point out that little will change with the new experimental format that the FIA ​​debuts this weekend at the Grand Prix of Great Britain, the much debated short Qualifying or sprint race.

Nobody knows yet the impact it will have, but it can be assumed that there will be more possibility of risk for teams in the upper-middle zone, such as McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine or AlphaTauri and more possibilities of being left out with a touch for the dominators, say, Red Bull and Mercedes.

These are the keys that must be taken into account.

1. New schedules

FP1 on Friday passes from 11:30 am. at 15:30 in the afternoon. The Classification, that is, the classic of Q1, Q2 and Q3, will be that same Friday at 7:00 p.m. and mark the starting order of the short race or sprint on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) and will consist of 17 turns.

2. New work plan for the teams.

Free Practice 1 will be used to test and qualify settings, leaving the long runs to see the degradation for Free Practice 2, on Saturday morning. There is no room for error or setback, and arriving with well-defined settings from the factory simulator will be very important.

3. The classification always with the soft

There are 12 sets of tires per car for the weekend and Friday’s qualifying will always be on the soft ones. The requirement of having to start the race with the fastest time tires in Q2 is over. Ferrari will be able to assert its speed in one lap, without worrying about whether it degrades more on Saturday or Sunday.

4. The sprint race, with tire freedom

It will be the big news, although the distance of only 17 laps and the need to gain places quickly practically force almost everyone to go out on the soft side. It depends on the degradation and if they can hold up from start to finish.

Very important is that there is no obligation to stop in the pits during this short race. There will be those who will come out with the means to finish the race with more bellows and advancing the change to the soft gradients. That will be seen during the weekend.

3 points will be awarded to the first, 2 to the second and 1 to the third in the Drivers’ World Championship, but there will be no podium, no glass or champagne. The pole will go to the winner of this race and not to the first in Qualifying on Friday. That is another great novelty.

5. Sunday’s race, free choice for the start

For the start of the race on Sunday, the choice of tires is also free, so there will be a wide variety of strategies available depending on the qualities of each car. Going to the top for the medium teams no longer means having to stop earlier in the pits than those starting from behind, having to start with a softer and less durable compound.

Actually, the variants allowed by the new weekend format seem very interesting. Survival can be a very beneficial tactic, but it may also risk more than before.