F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Schedules and where to see on TV and online the Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021 Formula 1

Updated 07/12/2021 – 15:01

The circuit of Silverstone has been mostly dominated by Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in the hybrid era. The British have six victories in the last 10 Grands Prix held on the English track.

Last season in el 70th Anniversary F1 Grand Prix, Max Verstappen he took first place. Hamilton, who in that instance crossed the finish line in second place and currently has five races without achieving first place and is second in the drivers’ championship with 150 points, come up with “exciting” upgrades to your car to the tenth date of the season.

Fernando Alonso on a roll

Alonso, who scored a point in the last race in Austria, has managed to two wins and three poles in the 17 times who has participated in this circuit.

The Alpine pilot look up continue with the streak of four races in a row scoring points. Since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that the Asturian has been within the top 10, unlike his teammate, Esteban Ocon, which has not been able to add since Mnaco.

Carlos Sainz two points from Leclerc

Sainz who finished fifth in the Austrian Grand Prix, reach the United Kingdom to two points from Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship.

In the seven times that the Spanish rider has competed in Silverstone, He has only finished four and his best position has been the sixth, that I achieved in 2019 with McLaren.

The Grand Prix of Great Britain be the first test, of the three that will be carried out this year, of the new format that Formula 1 will be looking to establish in the coming seasons.

The pilots will have of practices, a Classification, a Sprint classification and the carrera to close the weekend.

How and where to watch the 2021 British GP of Formula 1 on TV and online:

As always you can follow the British F1 Grand Prix through MARCA.com and Radio MARCA. On television it can be seen live in DAZN F1 and in Movistar +.

Friday July 16

Free Practice 1 15:30-16:30

Classification 19:00-20:00

Saturday July 17

Free Practice 2 13:00-14:00

Sprint classification 17:30-18:00

Sunday July 18

British GP 16:00 (52 laps)