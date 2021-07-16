F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: “Refreshing and fun … but very risky”

At the same time, on the same day, the new 2022 car and the new sprint classification, so the drivers could not cope yesterday on the circuit to get wet on the two great novelties. A weekend, without a doubt, very different from the usual one.

“Honestly, I have not thought about the circuit and I know about the format, which can be fun, because you go to the ‘quali’ straight after only a Free. the first round or there is an incident. I see it funny, “acknowledged Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, left, and Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy attend a media conference at the Silverstone circuit, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

“It will not be easy, we have discussed the system a lot, there is more work, but at least it’s refreshing and fun for the driver because it breaks all 22 23 equal races. I don’t think anyone, at least not me, think about Sunday’s race at the start of Saturday’s, go all out, “said the Ferrari.

Alonso, a more expert, recognizes that “I’m looking forward to it, it’s good for F1. We all want to see the result, and the fans are excited.. For teams and drivers it will make us change the focus of the weekend because we have little practice and after qualifying we will have the same car for the whole weekend. So the cars will not be maximized, “he analyzed, but with a caveat.

“But there is also a high risk, any contact or problem is dragged to Sunday if you start from behind so you have to risk, yes, take every opportunity to gain positions at the start, but at the same time with a greater margin than the race itself on Sunday because it is only a preparation“he says.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany speaks during a media conference at the Silverstone circuit, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

Perhaps the most pragmatic was Verstappen, who is not doing too well that there are surprise options now that he travels in the lead: “In the end there are three more points at stake, so whatever the case we will have to go for them“, value.

Vettel insists that it affects the classic aroma of the sport. “I think it’s wrong to give a pole to the one who wins a race. Pole is the fastest lap time achieved, or the fastest lap time in qualifying and now it gets a bit confusing. Pole position should go to the guy who goes the fastest on a lap, “insists the German.