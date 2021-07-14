F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Red Bull: “Mercedes assumes the role of bad loser”

Updated 07/14/2021 – 14:52

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull adviser, does not rest in the war against Mercedes and has returned to talk about the front wings and insists that the German team are unsportsmanlike losers“and defends that the Austrian squire has not pressed for that controversy.

“We have conveyed our concerns and the video clips to the FIA that clearly show how the wing is bent down, “said Marko in ‘Motorsport Total’, insisting that Red Bull has not pressured the Federation to take action:” That is in the hands of the FIA, and we are not interfering to exert any pressure. We hope that due attention is paid to it. “

Red Bull is first in both championships, the drivers ‘and the constructors’ championships, and has been the protagonist of different off-track disputes with the team of the silver arrows, from the front wing, the pressure of the tires, supposed modifications in engine, change in speed from pit stops to front ailerons.

Unsportsmanlike

Helmut Marko has been the spokesperson and first defender of the energy team. This time he has not made an exception and has not missed the opportunity to shoot against your rivals and has expressed: “It is a multitude of things that are rolled against us, which is a bit amazing. But slowly it shoots up. And the media also perceive it as we see it, andThat is to say, in this way you assume the role of unsportsmanlike loser. “