F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Pirelli is tested on the track that destroys the wheels

After what happened in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end of May, when the cars of Lance Stroll, First and then Max Verstappen (which was first) blew out a rear tire and hit the wall, Pirelli got down to business. It could not be repeated again.

Thinking of a path like that of Silverstone, scene of passages in which tires literally disintegrated, as happened in the terrible 2013 or, to a lesser extent, in 2019, the Milan firm decided to talk to the FIA ​​and the teams, and to stand firm when it comes to verifying the temperatures and pressures of their games to the letter before going out to shoot, and also on the return, with some tables of ranges pressure lows as indoor air cools.

It all came down to a severe FIA ​​directive to the teams (It came into force at the Styrian GP) in which it warned of sanctions if it was discovered that someone was competing with less pressure than that designated by the supplier. The reason is simple: the less air, the more contact surface of the rubber with the ground and greater speed of passage through a curve, but with a drawback, the lateral stress of the rubber is too much and the carcass gives way until it breaks violently. .

New, firmer casing

In some circuits it is not important, but in others, like Silverstone, with a terrifying combination of high speed corners, with very abrasive asphalt, the safety of the pilots is at stake.

In addition, at the Austrian GP two weeks ago, Pirelli had the teams test a new tire, with a stronger carcass (or sidewalls). “With this new structure, Pirelli provides a tire that can guarantee even higher levels of integrity in the extreme conditions that current cars can generate,” said the Italian brand. As everything went according to plan, last week the FIA Motor Council gave the go-ahead to the new rear wheel specification starting this weekend.

Never seen pressures

On the other hand, Pirelli has kept the letter to raise the minimum pressure of the wheels up to 25 psi at the front and 23 psi at the rear, figures never seen in recent times, which make it difficult for the pilots to control, in exchange for the wheels holding without blowouts.

In addition, the camber angle (negative inclination of the wheels with respect to the ground plane), which goes from a maximum of -1.75 to -1.50 for this race, that is, they have to be straighter with respect to the asphalt than before, which also means less support real when the pilot turns the steering wheel at high speed, but less lateral force on the tires.

Pirelli gambles its prestige and knows it, and that is why they have measured very well the steps with cars that have already passed the downforce limit that 13-inch wheels, a measurement of the 70s in street cars, can support.

In 2021, 18-inch wheels arrive

All this danger come to an end in Abu Dabi, with the last race of the year. To be the one to end an era, that of the bottom skid (fiber) car, which was introduced in 1994 (at the premiere of Max Mosley as president), precisely to eliminate the danger of ground effect and flying cars. In 2022 this philosophy is recovered, with all the safety guarantees, to benefit the overtaking on the post. Hence the radical change in the design of the new cars.

With them they will arrive 18-inch wheels, with much lower flanks and therefore more resistant and non-deformable when passing through high speed curves. The pilots are already testing them in the simulator and on the track, and they agree that it will be a very different kind of driving than the one they have to apply today.