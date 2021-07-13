F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Norris, victim of a robbery after the final of the European Championship

Updated 07/13/2021 – 09:12

Lando Norris he was going through a fantastic time in his career. Bristol’s young talent is 4th overall with 101 points. He has already achieved three podiums this year, the last after sealing a fantastic weekend at the Austrian Red Bull Ring. And he is showing spectacular consistency: he is the only driver to have scored in the nine major prizes held.

But on Sunday he had to experience a bitter episode. The British went to Wembley to witness ‘in situ’ the final of the 2020 Eurocup football (held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic) that faced ‘his’ England with Italy. The result is known to all. Mancini’s men won on penalties (3-2) after a game that ended 1-1 after overtime.

Norris was understandably disappointed with the result. In fact, he posted a photo on Instagram posing on the mythical stage where the exciting meeting had taken place. And he put a brief message: “Congratulations to Italy for the victory. Our team made us feel proud. Somewhat sad, but I love you, England.

“Shocked”

Leaving the field was when the worst of the night came. They mugged him. He was the victim of the theft of his valuable watch. Precisely, in the aforementioned Instagram photo you can see the blue bracelet of the watch peeking out of his wrist. Fortunately the incident was unharmed, but was “shocked” by the experience.

Woking’s squire has issued a release regarding this unpleasant event: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which they took away the watch he was wearing. Fortunately, Lando was unharmed, but he is understandably shocked. The team is supporting Lando and we are confident that racing fans will join us in wishing him the best for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Great Britain. As the matter is in the hands of the police, we cannot comment further. “