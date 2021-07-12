F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Mercedes wanted to laugh at Ferrari for the European Championship and …

It has been a really intense weekend for the beautiful game. It was played a Brazil-Argentina in what was a final of the America Cup to be remembered because at last Leo messi achieved a title with the Albiceleste. And then came an exciting England-Italy. The Euro was decided, how could it be otherwise, on penalties. And the ‘Azzurra’ conquered the title after 1-1 in regulation time and the extension with a 3-2 from eleven meters.

The fact is that Italy has buried that mantra that was the ‘it’s coming home’ (comes home) from England for the ‘it’s coming to Rome’ (goes to Rome). And since there was no competition in F1, everyone has been to contribute something about this exciting final lived at Wembley.

Mercedes, a German team with British employees, wanted to play a prank on Ferrari by sticking some England stickers next to the yellow shield with the famous black ‘Prancing Horse’. And then they have raised the question of whether the Cup was staying at home or going to Rome. “What do you think?” They have written on their official Twitter account. But the shot has backfired. It is not strange that the ‘Scuderia’ have responded sarcastically: “The Cup is going to Rome … In fact it is already here.”

Red Bull, a leader in drivers and constructors, has not been as daring as Mercedes. In fact, he wanted to honor the champions. They have posted a video in which they celebrate the triumph of the Mancini men with a particular version of the quintessential Italian song. “The anthem, interpreted with several companions. Well done Italy!”, They have stressed.

Besides, Ferrari wanted to show its joy for what the Italian squad achieved. They have accompanied a tweet with a brief message with the photo of the champions after receiving the Cup that accredits them as the new kings of the Old Continent.