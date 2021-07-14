F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Laurel wreaths return to F1

Updated 07/14/2021 – 15:59

The Sprint Ranking They arrive for the first time this season this weekend and they will bring a new and “special” celebration for the winners, including a victory parade and the return of the laurel wreaths.

The first three to cross the finish line of the Sprint Qualification will earn a personalized laurel wreath each and then they will perform a victory parade, to compensate for the no podium at the end of the 100km that will define the starting grid of the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

The director of Formula 1 shows, Alex Molina, has expressed: “The format to sprint is new and exciting, so we thought it was important to find moment after classification that was just as special. The moment recognizes seven decades of sports history and he combines it with a modern twist, very similar to sprint qualifying. “

Why did the laurel wreaths disappear?

In the eighties laurel wreaths disappeared from F1 podiums, this due to publicity problems. The sponsors were not very happy with their brands, they did not see each other at the time of the podium celebration. nor in the photos of the triumph, since the crown covered the logos located in the chest area of ​​the pilots’ overalls.

Alain Prost he was the last driver to receive one of these crowns at the Italian Grand Prix in 1985. Currently the caps that the pilots wear on the podium represent the laurel wreath.

F1 promises something “special”

The organization has ensured that the pole man celebration It will be special like the Sprint Qualification, but they have not wanted to advance details so as not to ruin the celebration and we will have to wait until Saturday between 19: 00- 20:00 to know more details. “We are not going to spoil the surprise by showing you what the victory parade and crowns will look like.… And if you are at Silverstone, don’t forget to stay in your seat after the checkered flag so as not to miss the drivers on their victory lap! “, Concludes the F1 statement.