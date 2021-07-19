F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: “It seems that the damage is less than what we saw”

Updated 07/19/2021 – 15:43

In the crash of the Grand Prix of Great Britain the sensors of the Verstappen recorded an impact of 51G and at first glance it can be concluded that the damage to car # 33 is of great magnitude.

Red Bull Y Honda They will have more than a week to repair it, but the greatest fear of both institutions is in the engine and in the state that it could have remained. Since, if it is necessary to change it, the Dutch will have to use the third and last unit allowed before reaching the middle of the season.

The technical director of Honda F1, Toyoharu Tanabe, has confessed that he had feared the worst for the power unit when he reviewed photos of the car after crashing. “When I first saw the images of the lifted car, pI ens that there was a lot of damage“said Tanabe.

The Japanese after having seen more images of the car is a little more hopeful and commented: “But actually, it seems that the damage is less than what we first saw. However, the actual damage cannot be known from its appearance when installed in the car. ”

The Honda F1 team believes that it is of the utmost urgency to start with the repairs and has pointed out: “So we would like send it to HRD in Sakura and check it before making a decision“. Tanabe is not clear about the depth of the damage and adds:” Honestly, I don’t know why damage varies by location“.

Now Red Bull I will have to deal with repair costs and if it is necessary to change the power unit, which can bring harsh consequences, as you may need a fourth change at the end of the season which is equivalent to a penalty on the starting grid.