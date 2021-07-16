F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Hamilton and Russell provoke delirium at Silverstone; Carlos Sainz 9, Fernando Alonso 11

Updated 07/16/2021 – 20:37

Lewis Hamilton resurrects at home and takes the ‘minipole’, or simply the first position for the new Qualifying Race to be held this Saturday (5:30 p.m.) in this new format that premieres in the Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021. The Mercedes driver was arriving pressed like never before in this hybrid era to rendezvous and brought out the best for leave Max Verstappen behind, if only for 0.075, but saving the honor for the moment of Brackley’s squad.

The new friday with a Silverstone to the flag thanks to the 140,000 spectators that populated the stands, has been all a success, with a thrill and a show of a sleeve in which hegemony is played, and giving meaning to a day that was always one of trials.

Padding bottas joined the party of the star by getting third place on the grid tomorrow, that of the Qualifying Race to Sprint and Charles Leclerc finished fourth, ahead of Checo Prez, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sainz, 9 best time

Carlos Sainz did not have his best session of the year, Well, with a single game of soft final couldn’t get over the new local idol, George Russell, that made people get up from their seats on several occasions, entering Q3 first as 7 and then at 8 for Saturday’s exit. Do that with a Williams, Although it has improved and to be ahead of a Ferrari and Vettel’s Aston Martin, it is quite a feat for the one everyone wants as Hamilton’s next partner in Mercedes. People are with him, almost more than with the seven-time champion, something that is striking and very surprising.

Carlos will be forced to risk in the first bars of the new short race to make up for what was lost in a day that I was not happy about, even though Q2 was very bright for him.

Alonso 11, to come back

Fernando Alonso was left out of Q3 for very little and must take risks at the start of Saturday to recover in the first lap, one of his usual specialties. The emotion will be served on all fronts, in a format that is exciting for the moment, if only for the novelty. There was more adrenaline at Silverstone on a Friday than in an entire Indy Car season, as much as it annoys some purists who adore Dallara chassis and single-brand series. But This is F1, always bigger words, the Champions of motorsport, where the greatest of the steering wheel are always …

Sainz passes as 4 in Q2 and Alonso stayed out by 0.025

Carlos Sainz nailed two good laps in which he beat Leclerc twice and Fernando was unlucky when he fell as 11th, by only 0.025 compared to Lando Norris, somewhat disappointing in qualifying. Of course, the Asturian overcame Ocon again, which he already surpasses in classification by 6-4, when the matter began with 4-1 for the Frenchman. Esteban had a new chassis and engine in this race, but he was 13, and being 0.3 seconds slower than the two-time world champion.

George Russell was 7th in that Q2, ahead of the two McLarens, provoking the afternoon cheer in the stands of a packed Silverstone. Three Englishmen in Q3 of the 10 drivers, and with Hamilton beating Verstappen in the first.

Sainz passed in Q1 as 6, Alonso as 11

Q1 was already frenzied and Carlos Sainz needed three games of softballs (out of the initial 5) to ensure the passage to the next round as sixth, something that Fernando achieved with only two sets, to be 11.

Verstappen was immovable at the beginning, ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc, with whom he presented a very strong candidacy for the best position.