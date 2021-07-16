F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso: “We had more pace in the car, only the traffic was not easy to negotiate”

Updated 07/16/2021 – 21:15

Fernando Alonso has not managed to enter Q3 and begin tomorrow the first Sprint Qualification of the three that will be this season, from the undcima position.

The one of Alpine He has not been very happy with the result achieved and has expressed at the end of the Classification: “It was complicated out there and also with wind, but I think we had more pace in the car, only with the traffic it was not easy to negotiate today“.

“In the first ‘run’ of Q2 we were out of synch with the rest of the cars and in the second attempt the ‘outlap’ was a bit confusing, pero is what it is, although the final position would not have changed much either, unfortunately we cannot be in Q3, “continued the pilot.

The Asturian believes that this result will help the team to face the rest of the weekend. “It is part of the lessons we have to learn this year to improve as a team, “said the Spanish pilot.

Regarding the new weekend format that is being tested at the Grand Prix of Great Britain with a Sprint Qualification, Alonso said: “It’s like the first stint of the race, we sleep one night and keep running on SundayLet’s see how it goes and if the show improves. ”

The Silverstone stands this weekend will be out in public again and Alonso has noticed the change. “At the moment after so long that It seemed like we did tests rather than running, seeing people again is great, it feels very special pilot in this habitat “, commented the Alpine pilot