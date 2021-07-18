F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso wants even more spicy: “I’m on the dark side”

Fernando Alonso wants more, more shaking, movement, capacity for surprise, already from Friday. It is not worth it with the premiere and proposes more spicy with the adrenaline through the clouds after his show yesterday. “I’m here on the dark side after nine races at the other site, and then back where ever, so nothing happens.”He joked about this new Alonso who commits the same ‘tricks’ as the rest, even leaving the track to overtake if necessary, “as the rest of the races have done to me.” A little message to the new racing director, Michael Masi.

This ‘darker’ Alonso enjoyed the new qualifying and sprint format, but he was left with chorus.. “Because I saw a lot of races last year and although free practice sessions are important, Fridays generally didn’t mean anything, long runs are very important for teams and drivers, but not for spectators, they are too long for people to understand. and enjoy from the outside “, recognizes the Asturian, author of the best show of the day, winning six positions in four corners.

“I like the format, because we have action all three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and that is good for the public, I hope we can maintain it, although I would even give it a little more spice “… he said enigmatic before developing his proposal.

“What I will do with Fridays is try to have only one set of tires and only one attempt at qualifying, for everyone, it will give us all the same options, and it will not be unfair, “says the double champion, who avoids the idea of ​​inverted grills or weird inventions” that I understand would be unfair. “

And he explains why he will win the show: “because maybe with that it will change something because here on Friday we had six sets of tires and six attempts and we all finished more or less where we should, depending on the performance of our cars, and that could change and make Saturday qualifying races better if one of the fastest cars is not in the first two rows“.

And the other way around perhaps also, a medium car, like yours, could surprise by placing itself at the top, more than for performance, because of the temperance of its driver in not making mistakes on the decisive lap.