F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso: “Stroll was our best defense”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 20:08

Fernando Alonso has revealed the strategy they have used in the Grand Prix of Great Britain to get the 6 points achieved. Aston Martin driver, Lance Stroll, has been the Asturian’s squire and helped the Spaniard maintain the position.

The race

Alonso finished the race in England happily, the pilot commented on his performance: “HappyWe finished seventh, we won a position with Max after the accident and we lost it with Carlos, who surely the Ferraris were in another race today. Good points, good fights, good tire maintenance because blisters were a problem today. ”

The Asturian has revealed the strategy that has helped him to get the six points: ” We wanted to have Stroll around because he was our best defense against Checo when they were behind and did not want to distance themselves much, had a little more rhythm, but he had Stroll there stopping the rivals a bit. “

Stroll the best defense

Despite being able to extend the distance with the Aston Martin car, the French team did not want to extend it. “He had more rhythm at first, but then when Checo was behind him, that Stroll had the DRS was our best defense and we tried to use it to the end“, commented the Spanish pilot.

The hottest day

There were more than 40 on the track during the race, which made it difficult to maintain the tires. The Alpine pilot commented: “They said that today was the hottest day of this 2021 in England, the truth is that very hot and the tires they were through the roof. After three or four laps they were in very high temperatures, 130, 145 degrees which is the limit of the blister and I think we all had to keep an eye on the tires“.

The accident

Regarding the accident that GP Alonso starred in, he said: “I saw it on repeat, difficult to evaluate, because Lewis was with half a car inside, not that he threw himself like crazy. Max knew it was there. Hamilton was very luckyIt was a touch that usually leaves both cars out. “