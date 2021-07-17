F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso: “Some brake very soon … and I take advantage of it”

A point of retreat, with some ‘vendetta’ and a sense of humor was the salad used by Fernando Alonso to explain his best start in Formula 1 in years.

“Yes, the truth is that it was an aggressive start, from 11 to 5, but then We were out of position and we were too slow, we had to let the McLarens go a bit and focus more on Sebastian. We started 7 when in a normal time we would do 11, so it was good, “the Asturian said in DAZN as soon as he got out of the car.

“Some races have been slowing down quite early … In Baku he passed Carlos and Gasly through the interior and in the two in Austria also several through the interior so I don’t know, we have more confidence in the first corner than some of our rivals and we usually take advantage of it. Then in the first three or four corners there was a lot of action and we recovered positions, but with red tires we also suffered degradation at the end and we had to hold on, but well for the race we recovered some position in this Q4 as I call it today. “

The pass to Norris in Copse on the outside…. “Yes, well, I intended to go out on the outside if I tell you the truth, because as they all come out on the outside in the first round I thought ‘if he is still on the inside I will continue on the outside at the top and I advance on the outside, which is what they have done to me until now, but it was not necessary because I raised … but I was not going to raise “, he acknowledged.

“I had a great time the first lap and quite regular afterwards, for you it was a sprint race and for me a marathon because the race did not end with so much defense, we have little energy in these long circuits, we suffer a lot and when we have a car a little faster behind on the straight we cannot defend ourselves, sooner or later we fall and sometimes it is almost more efficient to let them pass soon and you get into a loop of draining the battery soon “, he finished.