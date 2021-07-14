F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso joins the help of Zoe, who suffers from Woree Syndrome

Fernando Alonso joins in the campaign to collect funds for Zoe, the 4-year-old girl with Woree Syndrome and it is the only case in Spain. The auction is also to help AMIF, an association that works with people with physical disabilities.

The Alpine Pilot donated the cap that he wore when he won at Le Mans. Sergio Ramos You will also participate with a signed Real Madrid shirt. The auction started yesterday with the shirt of the former RM player, today the F1 driver’s cap will be offered and continue with other articles until Friday the 16th.

You can participate in the uploads on the instagram profile of @ fabianvillenaguirao @ fabianvillenaguirao

They exist only 58 cases in the world with the same syndrome as Zoe, caused by a mutation in the gen WWOX, causes a deficiency of this protein and has a impact on brain development. Unfortunately there is no treatment to cure Woree Syndrome.

The The WWOX Foundation, It is the only foundation in the world dedicated to helping patients with this syndrome, from Australia they finance an investigation carried out in Israel that seeks a cure.

To participate in the auction you must bid on your Instagram profile @fabianvillenaguirao and in the profile of @zoe_guerrerawwox You will find the link where you can make donations.