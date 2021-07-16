F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Fernando Alonso: “I’m waiting, let’s see if we can continue the streak”

Updated 07/15/2021 – 22:23

Fernando Alonso is expectant, wanting to start the Grand Prix of Great Britain, and not only to test the new sprint racing format, but to see if he continues with the good streak of scoring in the last four races, and the performance of his car .

“We really want to see it. Silverstone is a very different circuit to Austria and we do not have the confidence that we had there, but I hope we continue our streak. Let’s see if the new format brings news, we will have to be flexible. We must remain calm about our expectations, but I am looking forward to racing here, on a circuit that is perfect for driving F1 to the max. Very complex to overtake, to follow, even to adjust to the weather, the race becomes very long if you don’t have the right set up, if you risk too much you pay a high price “, he says.

Mark SuttonAP

“I am looking forward to sprinting qualification. The change of format is good for the sport. We all want to see the result, and the fans are excited. For teams and drivers it will make us change the way we face the weekend because we have few practice sessions and after qualifying we will have the same car for the whole weekend. So the cars won’t be maxed out. “, he claims.

“But there is also a high risk, any contact or problem carries over to Sunday if you start from behind so you have to risk, yes, taking every opportunity to win places is his thing, but at the same time with a greater margin than in the race itself on Sunday because it is just a preparation “, he assured,” aggressive on Saturday, but intelligent.