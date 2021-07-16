F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: F1 also has a new smell

Great Britain is being a historic appointment, not in vain it hosted the first Grand Prix in history. Now it is also the starting point of the new F1, in terms of car, sprint qualifying and even perfume. Now it releases five.

Based on the aerodynamics of the chassis of an F1 car, the sophisticated bottles, designed by Ross Lovegrove, have five sleek but sporty colors, with each bottle accompanied by a mount visibly inspired by F1 tires. Their names refer to moments of the race such as the previous ones, the first corner or the overtaking: Precious Mettle, Turn 1, Overtake 320, Neeeum White and Carbon Reign, and their price, between 70 and 80 euros, also in Spain in Druni .

This is the second batch of F1 fragrances, since the Engineered Collection was launched in 2020 and was rated by some experts in European perfumes as one of the best fragrances for Alta Perfumera in 2020. Having the son of the mythical James as an ambassador Hunt, and also a pilot, Freddie Hunt.