F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Ecclestone, against the sprint race: “The pole and the poleman go down in history”

As is usual since he was cut out of the F1 business, Bernie Ecclestone has charged against the sprint race trial what to celebrate for the first time this weekend at the Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021.

The British, who was expelled as honorary president after a controversial statement that was branded as racist in 2019, is blunt: “I do not agree with that. The moment you start playing with these things, history disappears and that. not a good thing. People can now say that a driver has 70 poles, but that is now over. There is no such thing as a ‘pole position’ “, says in ‘AP’, in reference to that now it will be awarded to the winner of thea 100 km race (17 laps) to be held this Saturday to settle the order of departure on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s going to work and I don’t think it will continue,” says Bernie. “It’s unnecessary confusion for no reason. Qualifying has always been an interesting part of the weekend and now we’ll just have one other race.”understanding about the attempt to force the possibilities of risk situations and changes on the grid, which is what the current F1 is looking for with the new format.

With more starts and more first laps, there are more chances that the powerful may suffer a setback, although the general opinion among the pilots that the real changes will be very few with this new sprint race.