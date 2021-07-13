F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Czech Prez remain at Red Bull in 2022, at least

Despite some strange rumors that appeared in the last hours about possible casting of pilots in Red Bull, MARCA has learned that Checo Prez will continue to be Max Verstappen’s partner in 2022. The only doubt now if the agreement will be for one year, how does the team want or for some more, as would be desired for the pilot. But in no case will there be a break for the next year between both parties.

The download between the Mexican and the Miton Keynes team is total and more after your first victoria en Bak, where he beat Lewis head to head Hamilton in the fantastic final race just two laps away. Czech is the pilot they have been looking for in recent years, one of the few capable of not clashing with Max Verstappen nowadays (although he is not as close as Carlos Sainz was in his day at Toro Rosso), but with some rare virtues in the race, such as always taking advantage of the counter strategy to get back on the toughest tires .

His adaptation has been even better than expected and both Helmut Marko, What Max Verstappen, They have staked that “they did not want to put the car to their liking, nor do it all in a day, but adapt their style to the car”, something in which they erred so much Pierre Gasly like Alexander Albon, who wanted to do things their way, to the despair of Horner and his people, they did not take advantage of the many podium options that could give them the car of 2019 and 2020.

The Constructors’ World Cup, within reach

With Checo it is possible to storm the Constructors’ World Cup, something vital for the teams, since it is the championship that distributes the money of F1 and guarantees the stability of the business for the following year. His progression will provide more options for victory to Guadalajara, one of the safest and most reliable racers on the current grid. At Red Bull they don’t want more experiments after finding what they wanted since Daniel Ricciardo left.

In fact, in the middle of the season, Red Bull leads Mercedes by 286 points to 242, something not seen in the last 8 years in F1, and hopefully that income will continue to rise.

They are all cconforming to the continuity of Sergio, including Max Verstappen, with whom he has been on the same page from day one and who would undoubtedly be much more uncomfortable with any other possible option. And right now, your wishes are orders in the Austrian squire.