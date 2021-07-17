F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Carlos Sainz will start 10, Russell is sanctioned with three places and goes from 9 to 12

Carlos Sainz, victim of an error Gerorge Russell on the first lap of the Sprint Grand Prix of Great Britain, was involved in three open investigations.

First there was the aforementioned clash with Williams, who was found guilty, with it from 9 to 12 on Sunday’s grid.

After Russell’s blunder, Carlos quickly rejoined to lose as few positions as possible and his maneuver was also investigated by the stewards. Despite the tightness of the stock, no penalties were applied to the # 55 Ferrari.

There was still another incident missing, which was of course non-compliance with the exit test protocol in Free 2 in the morning, but for that particular a warning was applied, without further ado. Thus Sainz started 10th in the race, gaining a place over the 11th in which Sprint Qualification finished.