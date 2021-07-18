F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: And the accident between the roosters arrived: Who is to blame?

Updated 07/18/2021 – 16:22

Was expected, It was a matter of days, of races, that the incident, the nudge, between Hamilton and Verstappen. Many races passing and reviewing each other, some other collision, some threat not to lift me or lift you … until the incident at the Grand Prix of Great Britain has arrived.

It was on lap 1 of the race, with a slightly better start this time from Hamilton, unlike on Saturday where Max took his head off. The three-kilometer duel was the best of the year, fabulous lines and cross-lines, to the limit, brushing one after the other until Hamilton came out into the Red Bull slipstream making a feint on the outside and then on the inside, glued to the wall, which Max, slightly ahead, has not seen and they have touched wheel to wheel, the champion’s left front against the challenger’s right rear, with Max off-track at 300 km / h in the escape of the speedy Copse.

“It was up front and inside,” Lewis said over the radio before insisting on “How is Max?” And Max was kind of dizzy, hitting the tire off the car before hitting the barriers.

51 G from accident, Max hit on the leg on the way to the medical center. The most aggressive Hamilton in months against the ever aggressive Max. Lewis left the championship here, he knew it, and he has played it one hundred percent, leaving his Mercedes touched, but with his rival out of the race and Leclerc in the lead. Lewis I know is still in the running, it seems that with a little more guilt than Max, a great ballot for the stewards, halfway between a race incident and something else …

Christian Horner has complained bitterly on the radio to Michael Masi (although the decision is not made by the race director but by the commissioners appointed for the race) that Hamilton should not gain positions or positions in such a fast zone in which Verstappen was better positioned, in a maneuver that remains under investigation. “That’s not the area to show the nose, too fast, one of the fastest of the year, Max had the advantage.”

Mercedes in turn has also counterattacked asking that Lewis was in front and had an advantage in that corner. “I am Toto, I have sent you an email explaining our vision,” said the German team leader, entering the discussion as his British namesake. “And if you don’t read them in races, you should watch it this time,” he insisted.Finally, 10 seconds of sancin (sotp and go) for Hamilton. The world title was at stake.