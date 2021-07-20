F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: “Alonso is still the best”

The former Formula 1 driver, Emerson Fittipaldi, has talked about the current situation of Big circus, in an interview with ‘bettingexpert.es’, where he dedicated himself to praising the Spanish pilots who participate in the category.

Fernando Alonso adapts easily

The Brazilian confessed a few years ago that Fernando Alonso He was the best and most complete driver on the grid, Emmo still thinks the same, he reiterated: “Yes, I still think it is. And it shows being absent in Formula 1 and then coming back in a very competitive way. He has shown his ability to drive and adapt to a new team once again. “

In addition, the two-time world champion believes that Alonso has passed all the tests he has to enter F1, from meeting the engineer to adapting to a new team. “Get to know the engineer, the analytics, the information and how to work with a new team. It takes time to build the ‘momentum’ and for everything to work and he shows that he adapts very well “, said the ex-driver and adds: “It has been a difficult time in the first two or three Grand Prix, but now it’s getting stronger and stronger. You will help the team develop their car, insurance. He has incredible talent and he is certainly one of the greatest talents in history in this sport, even though he has “only” won two championships“.

Carlos Sainz and his potential

Fittipaldi not only had words for the Asturian, but has also referred to Carlos Sainz: “He’s showing grid potential with Ferrari and better running performance. I like that. It is not about giving you a rating. He is a pilot with all the letters and a challenge in the races. I like challenging pilots and he is also very committed. You always see it ah he is a real pilot“.

Classification to Sprint

Last weekend we experienced the first Sprint Race of the season and Emerson has given his opinion on this new weekend modality. “I think it is something very interesting. Sport in the modern world is changing. If you watch any sport, not always the new generations are hooked and follow it for a long time. They need something that happens fast. I always like when something new appears for the new generations “, the Brazilian has expressed and adds:” The way fans see each sport changes now everything is faster online. The mentality when watching sports has changed, so we have to change too. “

The ex-driver thinks that these short races will give more opportunities to the mid-table teams and that in the long term it should create a more competitive environment. “I think a lot of teams will have a better chance of doing well with opportunities like this. This, along with the spending cap and new rules, should give small and medium-sized teams more opportunities to be competitive in the short term. We are certainly moving in the right direction for the future, and it should make Formula 1 more exciting. “

“Of course it can give young talents a chance to show their skills. It should be very exciting for racing fans. Teams will have better opportunities to test the talent of the drivers. The public will go after the new faces entering the sport, “he continued.

Emerson Fittipaldi concludes that he is in favor of the Sprint race and the excitement that this format will bring to Formula 1. “I like the new format. It is interesting for the fans and also for the teams. It is a new challenge. This bring more excitement and motivation to the fans. I like the idea, “concluded the former Brazilian driver.