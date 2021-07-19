F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Alonso: “I don’t want to be blaming or crying, that’s why I will do the same as the other drivers”

Fernando Alonso He is tired of complaining about the rules that his rivals do not meet and has warned that start playing at the limit of the rules. The Asturian has repeatedly complained that other riders have overtaken him on the off-track and have not received a penalty or restored his position.

“I have always been a clean rider and will remain so throughout my career. Also, I think I am one of the few who does not have points on the license, to be honest, “Alonso began at a press conference.

The Alpine driver has confessed that trying to clarify these situations, which bother Fernando so much, with the Race Director, Michael Masi, but he has not had the expected response. “What I was referring to yesterday is that I felt a bit like an idiot, I said it in Austria, by respecting the rules. We tried to talk to the race director and always saying or blaming things other people do without much success or responses and that’s weird, so I don’t want to be blaming or crying in each race for something that others do, “said Alonso.

‘If you can’t beat them, net them.’ That is the plan that the Asturian driver has for the next races and he has said: “The strategy in the first races did not have any solution or did not give us any solution, so we understood that the solution is to do what others are doing. That’s the only thing we can do. “

The one from Alpine has compared his situation to football and explained: “Because we try to be fair and say to the referee ‘look, they are playing with their hands in the area’, but if the referees do nothing, We understand that we can also play with our hands in the area, so we do. “

Alonso has realized that the Great Circus has changed during the two years of absence, he is also noting what is currently allowed and how far the limit is. “We wish we didn’t have to do that because apparently some things are allowed in Formula 1 nowadays and we copy them and we don’t feel out of sport. It is not the dark side, it is playing by the same rules as the rest, “concluded the pilot.