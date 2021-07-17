F1 – GP Great Britain 2021: Alonso does it again: another outing to remember

Updated 07/17/2021 – 17:57

If Bak’s was tasty, with that highlight and turn in which I won three positions, where Fernando himself said that “If I go against the wall, then I go”, Today’s race at the Silverstone sprint has been to stand up: 6 places in less than one lap. So is Fernando Alonso Who else?

Alonso, what room with new soft tires After saving a game yesterday, he squeezed at the start and jumped over Vettel at the start and Sainz on the outside at the first corner. Far from being happy, he continued on the outside, braking very late, and realizing the local hero Russell, and then doubly McLarens and Czech Prez. It took him not even half the circuit to pass several cars substantially faster than him, on the outside, on the inside, and in slipstream. An impressive collection of pasts.

“Going out has been my strong point for 20 years”, the Asturian recognized a few days ago. And so much. He could then barely hold the two McLarens, a second quicker, weaving around the lightning-fast Silverstone straights to slow down as much as possible to be overtaken and hold the highest position on the podium, well above the performance of his car.

In the end I held the seventh place, out of reach possibly at sheer speed in qualifying, but when it comes to running and pulling repertoire, he’s won that little battle.