F1 – GP Gran Bretaa 2021: 10 for Hamilton, 0 for Vettel

Updated 07/18/2021 – 18:11

10. HAMILTON. He drew his elbows, temper and character, very to the limit, debatable, just like Verstappen. Sanctioned for it, he grabs the fight for the title for what he is, a champion. A 8 stays.

9. LECLERC. Without a car to win he has almost done it, as he was fourth in qualifying without having a car for it. Superb race, with tension from the engine stalls, and fresh air for Ferrari.

8. LIBERTY. With his falletes and lack of polishing the new ideas, at least he has them and tries them. Almost everyone has liked having two careers.

7. SAINZ. Seeing that it was 19 at the start of the sprint race … sixth in the first laps of Sunday’s … second when

he made the pit stop … endless 12 seconds … he did not give up, great race in which he was on the fast lap.

6. ALONSO. Again fighting where he should not against better cars, at times with Mercedes and McLaren. Anyway, Alonso in its purest form, again scoring for the fifth race in a row.

5. RED BULL. Masterful play with Checo who was put in to win the fastest lap at the end, which although it does not count for being outside the top 10, it does not count for Hamilton either.

4. STROLL. He does not have the experience of Vettel, but this time he was better than the German, without his speed, but without his mistakes.

3. FERRARI. Great and unexpected car in this race, which came to lead with both cars, but a fatal stop with Carlos.

2. ALPINE. Alonso not only raises the car where it is not but has to fix 5-second stops … “no problem,” he said ironically on the radio.

1. RAIKKONEN Another who on the way out went for grapes. Then he spun in a lousy defense with Checo. He is not at his best, outperformed by Giovinazzi regularly.

0. VETTEL. It has been a long time since he gave us one of those auto-trailers that opened the Ferrari door for him.