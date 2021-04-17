F1 GP Emilia Romagna (FP3): Verstappen, the fastest …

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the best time in FP3 and was the only one to go down to 1 minute and 14 seconds (1’14 ”958). Sainz was 7th and Alonso 9th

April 17, 2021 (12:10 CET)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fastest in FP3

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

The two Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who were the fastest on Friday, were not among the top two finishers in Saturday’s free practice session (FP3). Max Verstappen with his Red Bull was the fastest, and also the only one who managed to go down to 1’14 ”. Behind Verstappen, Lando Norris (McLaren) qualified at 4 tenths. Lewis Hamilton was third to half a second behind Verstappen, while Bottas was eighth, 9 tenths, right between the two Spanish drivers. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was seventh to 9 tenths of the best classified, and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was ninth, 1.2 seconds behind.

It seems that the problems they suffered on Friday in FP2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) could be solved. The Red Bull driver had a transmission problem – a broken shield – while the Ferrari driver crashed into the walls of the Rivazza corner at the end of FP2, causing the session to end 4 minutes before the end. In addition, yesterday new flat bottoms arrived at the Imola circuit for the two Ferrari SF21s and they tested them today in FP3, a GP ahead of schedule.

The free session on Saturday morning started again with sun and a low temperature: 11 degrees ambient and 21 on the asphalt. Little action during the first 11 minutes, with only 8 drivers on the track, including the two from Ferrari –Sainz and Leclerc-, and also Alonso. All of them rode the medium tire, while the two from Haas – Schumacher and Mazepin – carried the soft ones. A few minutes later, Bottas was riding the softs, as were the two Williams drivers, and also Hamilton and Verstappen, who came out of their respective garages with some “red” tires.

25 after starting the session, Nicholas latifi went off the track and showed the Red flag, although the Williams driver managed to get out of the gravel through some tarmac. Even so, the red flag continued for three more minutes. That red flag interrupted the first lap that Hamilton and Verstappen were giving, while Pérez led the classification followed by Leclerc, Sainz, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi … Until Verstappen set the best time and a few seconds later Bottas snatched it, but Red’s Bull took his lap for exceeding the limits of the track. For his part, Hamilton climbed to second position, and his lap was also taken away.

Nicholas Latifi went off at the Villeneuve curve

There were 20 minutes to go to the end of FP3 and Sainz came out with a game of softs, just when Verstappen set the best time (1’15 ”895), Gasly snatched it from him on medium tires, and then Leclerc (1’15” 738) with softs such as Verstappen. With 15 minutes remaining, Hamilton took the best time (1’15 ”515), and then Norris snatched it from him by dropping to 1’15” 414. Near the end of FP3, Max Verstappen was the first and only one who managed to go down to 1’14 ”(1’14” 958), he stayed ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Pérez,

The qualification will begin at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

FP3 classification:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’14.958 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1’15.414 0.456 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15.515 0.557 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’15.551 0.593 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’15.738 0.780 6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’15.890 0.932

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’15.908 0.9508 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15.908 0.950

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16.186 1.22810 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16,228 1,270 11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’16,230 1,272 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16,245 1,287 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’16,253 1,295 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’16,389 1,431 15 George Russell Williams 1’16,427 1,469 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’16,448 1,490 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’16,537 1,579 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’16,612 1,654 19 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’16,803 1,845 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’17,398 2,440