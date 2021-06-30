F1 – GP Austria 2021: McLaren beat Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull where he had a voracious companion Max Verstappen. He went to Renault where it went from less to more. It cost him. And the same thing is happening to him in McLaren.

In the Woking squire he is struggling to adapt. On top of your teammate, Lando Norris, is having a brilliant season. The young talent from Bristol is fourth overall, scoring 86 points out of McLaren’s 120 (including two podiums). In other words, he has achieved more than 70% of the points of the English team. Meanwhile, Ricciardo is 9 by only accumulating 34. In classification they go 5-3 in favor of Norris.

Ricciardo and Norris.MCLAREN F1

If the British squad wants to defeat Ferrari for being the best behind the ‘Top 2’ (Red Bull and Mercedes) needs the Perth to shine as soon as possible behind the wheel of the MCLM35. Many at McLaren will be missing Carlos Sainz right now…

At the Styrian Grand Prix, the ‘3’ went flat when it had entered a good dynamic before the race at the Red Bull Ring. “Of course, he himself was very disappointed that he could not continue with the good development of the last races. Like us, he did not expect to have to fight so much in qualifying (there was 13 left). track again is perfect for their learning process. There we can verify that we have drawn the correct conclusions “, he warns Andreas Seidl.

In the battle we are in, it is clear that we need to score points every weekend with both cars. Andreas Seidl (McLaren crew chief)

Watching how Ferrari grew up on the Austrian track After the fiasco in France, the English team boss felt the need to tighten the screws on the Australian. “In the battle we are in, it is clear that we need to score points every weekend with both cars.”, Seidl points out. The German engineer knows that in the ‘Scuderia’ Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz They are contributing almost the same amount of points (they have 108 points: 58 from Monegasque and 50 from Madrid). And it is clear that what McLaren needs to finish being the third team in the Constructors’ World Cup is for Ricciardo to adapt once and for all. They are being patient, but they no longer hide their disappointment. And that Norris can hardly do better …