F1 – GP Austria 2021: Come to Hamilton renewing for two

The seven-time world champion ends contract with Mercedes at the end of the year, tAll indicates that the British would renew with the German team, but it is not clear for how many more years, nor who will be a pilot to accompany him. Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the constructors’ championship next year.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’ medium, Hamilton will be reaching an agreement for two seasons more with the team led by Toto Wolff and who hope to sign the contract before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Everything is progressing well and it seems to be resolved before the summer holidays “, an unidentified source has told the British newspaper. The agreement will consist of £ 30 million per year for the pilot who is 18 points behind the leader of the championship, Max Verstappen.

With this two-year contract, Hamilton will be preparing his way to retirement and protecting himself in case this year he fails to win his eighth World Cup.

Bottas, Russell u otro?

Valtteri Bottas Like his teammate, he ends his contract at the end of this season, but his results and races have not been optimal or at the level expected of him.

The Finn has assured several times that he is not afraid of being removed from the team, “I know I won’t be replaced midseason. We don’t do that in our team. I have a contract for this year, and I think there is only one team that does that kind of thing in F1 and we are not, “he commented at a press conference at the Spanish GP.

The rider who has achieved third place in the Styrian Grand Prix has the backing of Hamilton and this has been confirmed by the British in the preview of the first race at the Red Bull Ring this season. “Valtteri is my team now and we have both had our ups and downs in our careers. But I think he’s a fantastic teammate and I don’t see that he necessarily needs to be changed.“, the British confessed.

Russell the candidate

George Russell He has been part of the Mercedes young drivers program since 2017 and since he found a place in F1 he hopes to be called by his boss Toto Wolff to take a seat on the German team.

Russell already had the opportunity to race with a Mercedes in the Sakhir Grand Prize in 2020, by replacing # 44 when it was infected with Coronavirus.

This past year, the Russian and Italian press have confirmed on a couple of occasions that the current Williams driver will use the Bottas seat next season. Situation that Hamilton does not like and that is how he showed it last week, “Well, he’s not my teammate currently, so I don’t need to say anything else.“, has sentenced the seven-time world champion.