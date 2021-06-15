F1 French GP

06/15/2021 at 9:28 AM CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship continues with the dispute of the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit from this next Friday, June 19. The dutch Max verstappen remains the leader of the drivers’ classification with four points of advantage over the British Lewis hamilton.

As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz is seventh in the World Cup with a total of 42 points, while Fernando Alonso it ranks eleventh with 13 points.

F-1 French Grand Prix schedule

Friday June 18

Free training 1 11:30 – 12:30 hours (CET)

Free training 2 15:00 – 16:00 (CET)

Saturday June 19

Free training 3 12:00 – 13:00 hours (CET)

Classification 15:00 – 16:00 hours (CET)

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Sunday June 20

Race 15:00 hours (CET)

Where to watch the French GP of Formula 1 on TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the French GP on the website of SPORT.