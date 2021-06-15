F1 French GP: return to Paul Ricard

The last time the French GP was held was in 2019, and it did so at the Paul Ricard Circuit, also known as Le Castellet, for the area where it is located.

June 14, 2021 (16:15 CET)

Image of the Paul Ricard circuit in 2019

The seventh round of the 2021 F1 season will be held this weekend at the Le Castellet or Paul Ricard circuit, located 39 km northeast of the city of Marseille. Last year it could not be held due to COVID-19, and 15,000 spectators will be able to attend daily. F1 has been contested on this circuit 16 times, the last of which were the 2018 and 2019 editions, after a long absence, since 1990.

F1 has been held at this circuit in two different periods. The first was in the years 1971, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1985, when its length was 5,810 km. After 1986 to 1990, it was shortened to measure only 3,813 km, after the fatal accident he suffered Elio De Angelis in 1986, part of which was no longer used. On his return to the F1 calendar in 2018, he recovered the track from its beginnings, adding a chicane on the long Mistral straight to slow down to 5,842 km.

The Paul Ricard is a circuit equipped with great technology to be used for tests, for something it is called: High Tech Test Track. Also, this track can be used in 150 different ways. F1 uses the 5,842 km course that includes the long Mistral straight with a chicane, and the famous Signes corner, which is taken with the foot thoroughly.

As far as tires are concerned, Pirelli brings its C2, C3 and C4 compounds to France, the same range that was used in 2019, the last time it was raced there. These are the intermediate compounds, the ones that best adapt to the characteristics of the track, since the degradation is low. In 2019, the strategy used by the three pilots who stood on the podium was a single pit stop, going from medium to hard. One factor that will have a significant influence will be the high temperature that is expected during the weekend, exceeding 50 degrees on the asphalt.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) remains world leader in F1 after his victory in the Monaco GP -5th round of the world championship- with 105 points. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) is second with 101, and nothing has changed between them since Monaco, since in the last GP of Azerbaijan, neither of them scored. Verstappen quit after puncturing a tire 5 laps from the end, allowing him to qualify last (18th), while Hamilton was 15th, by “going straight” at the restart of the race after the red flag with only two laps remaining and starting from the second position. Czech Pérez (Red Bull) has managed to climb to third place in the overall drivers’ standings thanks to his victory in Baku, he has 69 points, with Lando Norris (McLaren) behind only 3. The Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) is seventh with 42 points, while Fernando Alonso (Alpine) is eleventh with 13.

In the constructors’ world championship, Red Bull is a leader since the Monaco GP and now his distance with respect to the second classified, Mercedes, is 26 points. Behind are Ferrari (94 points), McLaren (92), Alpha Tauri (39), Aston Martin (27), Alpine (25) …

Le Castellet circuit data:

Length: 5,842 km Laps in race: 53 Race distance: 309,690 km Record v. fast race: 1’32 ”740 Sebastian Vettel in 2019 Qualifying record: 1’28” 319 Lewis Hamilton in 2019

F1 French GP data:

No. of GPs contested: 60 1st French GP: 1950 at the Reims circuit Circuits: 18 GP at Magny-Cours, 16 at Le Castellet, 11 at Reims, 5 at Rouen-les-Essarts, 5 at Dijon-Prenois, 4 in Clermont Ferrarnd and 1 in Le Mans 1st GP winner: 1950 in Reims, Juan Manuel Fangio (Alfa Romeo) Drivers with the most victories: Michael Schumacher (8) Drivers with the most poles: Juan Manuel Fangio (5)