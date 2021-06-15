F1 French GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

This weekend, after a week off, come back the 2021 F1 French GP. And it is the first of an intense session with three races in a row without rest, since after here they go to Austria where they will run a double race due to the substitution due to cancellations due to the pandemic.

This circuit is somewhat more normal than the previous ones, since Monaco and Baku were strange circuits, with very peculiar characteristics being urban. In addition, Baku is also a strange combination of a huge straight and slow corners that negatively affected the performance of some cars. Here we will see how Mercedes and Red Bull fits, and see that beautiful and close battle for the world championship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the 0 they both did in the last race …

We will see here if they finally introduce the power steering that Fernando Alonso wanted in your Alpine. It is important for your adaptation and confidence, as until now you have been dealing with a direction that was not to your liking and it was difficult for you to get the confidence to get the most out of the car. This should be a major boost in his adaptation process and improve his performance starting at this French GP. In addition, Alpine leaves behind Monaco and Baku, two complicated events due to their characteristics and where they did not look competitive.

And you know that in order to follow all the sessions and not miss any details, you will be able to see them on DAZN or also in the other alternatives that you have, both free and paid to see the French GP of F1 2021. As for the schedules, so that nothing happens to you, here you have them:

# 8211; # 8211; – Day Session Schedule Friday June 18 Free practice 1 11:30 Friday June 18 Free practice 2 15:00 Saturday June 19 Free practice 3 12:00 Saturday June 19 Classification 15:00 Sunday June 20 Race 15:00