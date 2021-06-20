F1 French GP 2021: Race Results

Interesting and tight race of the 2021 F1 French GP. Until the end it was not known who would win the race, and that is what the fans really like. In the end Max Verstappen (131 points) was able to finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton (119 points) and land another hit in the World Cup, in addition to getting the fastest lap and scoring +1 point. Very good race from the Dutch driver who made a mistake on the first lap by losing the back and going out, which made the Briton lead the race in the first part. But then, after a good stop, he was able to overtake. They finally decided to make an extra stop with a medium tire at the end and that allowed them to have better tires than Hamilton to overtake it right at the end.

The Mercedes go from here behind in the constructors’ world championship points (Red Bull = 215 points vs. Mercedes = 178 points) too, since Sergio Pérez was also able to reserve tires for the final part of the race and was also able to overtake Valtteri Bottas, who finished with badly damaged tires and out from the podium. Despite that, the truth is that the Finn had a great weekend to alleviate the rumors. In fact, in the race he has gotten to a great pace, doing fast laps like the two leaders. Had it not been for the strategy failure of his team, perhaps the energy drinkers would not have advanced.

The Spanish riders have had one of lime and one of sand. The lime has been for Fernando Alonso. The Asturias rider started 9th here and managed to advance two positions at the start, in addition to having an intense fight with Charles Leclerc. After that, the performance of the Oviedo has dropped, as they have suffered a lot with the medium tire and have gotten graining and having to advance the stop and compromise the strategy. Then, riding the hard tire, he had an excellent pace and was able to climb up to the 8th position which has given him some points in this French GP where Alpine was racing at home.

The sand has been for Carlos Sainz, and for Ferrari in general. Both Ferraris did some great qualifying times yesterday, finishing well up in Q3. But in the race they suffered from tire overheating and degradation. Little by little both drivers have gone backwards, and they have finished in the points and in quite bad positions. Those of Maranello have had a career to forget.

McLaren had a fantastic weekend here, managing the tires very well and with a great race pace. Also surprising Pierre Gasly and his Alpha Tauri, who also had a good performance here. The other surprise, although it is already something quite common, is to see George Russel so high with Williams. The Brit is undoubtedly gaining the trust of Mercedes …

Despite what was seen in previous sessions, the truth is that in the race everything has been much calmer in terms of runway exits and accidents. It seems that they have calmed down a bit and there have been no too notable problems.

Race results

Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27:25 "770 53 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2" 904 53 3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +8 "811 53 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +14" 618 53 5 Lando Norris McLaren +64 "032 53 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +75" 857 53 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +76 "595 53 8 Fernando Alonso Alpine +77" 695 53 9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +79 "666 53 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +91" 946 53 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +99" 337 53 12 George Russell Williams +1 lap 52 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1 lap 52 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 52 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 52 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 lap 52 17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 52 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 lap 52 19 Mick Schumacher Hass +1 lap 52 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas +1 lap 52

Next weekend the race of Austrian GPYou already know that there will be two in a row (June 17 and July 4). Therefore, after the French GP, Formula 1 does not rest. We will see how these two races are at the Red Bull Ring, home of Red Bull, and with a still uncertain weather. By the way, the rain did not appear here in the race, but it did previously, which has “washed” the track, and it is likely that for this reason it has removed rubber and the degradation has caught everyone by surprise.