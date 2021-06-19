F1 French GP 2021: Qualifying results

Free practice 3 has been confirming what was already seen in Friday’s sessions. More or less it has been possible to intuit where each one would be, although they also left some unknowns that could only be solved at the moment of truth in this fantastic classification of the 2021 F1 French GP. And this is just the beginning of the wonderful weekend with a race where it could even rain tomorrow, although it is not a very sure thing. What it does seem is that temperatures will drop somewhat, which could affect certain teams …

Max Verstappen has taken a time in Q3 to get pole. So tomorrow the Dutchman will start first with his Red Bull. His squire couldn’t get the car into second position, which would have made life more comfortable for Max. Pérez had to be content with the fourth position. It’s the best you have been able to hope for here. In some moments there were some flashes that seemed to advance that it would be very high, however, finally the two Mercedes have slipped ahead, with Bottas third and Lewis Hamilton second.

Tomorrow the race will be long, and we’ll see what it holds. Even if it doesn’t rain, ending up can be an odyssey seeing the problems here if you go off the track. It will be necessary to control that enough. In principle, in the race they tend to be somewhat calmer, but we will see if there are no surprises or breakages due to the pianos, asphalt escapes or crashes against a barrier as seen in practice and qualifying. Today in qualifying we saw a red flag caused by a crash by Tsunoda, and then another accident by Mick Schumacher who, by the way, managed to get to Q2 despite that.

Very good for Carlos Sainz with his Ferrari, which has been able to be in a fantastic position. Specifically, he will start 5th, ahead of his teammate. Charles Leclerc has some races that is somewhat behind, and that is one of the best drivers (we must not forget that he has achieved two poles this season). Those from Maranello have given the surprise here, since it was thought that it would be a bad circuit for them and that they would be behind again after the urban circuits where they did well, but the truth is that both have gotten into the Top10.

As to Fernando Alonso, also a great performanceIt seems that he feels more comfortable and with a better feeling with the car. Alonso was able to get into Q3 with the Alpine to start 9th tomorrow, ahead of Esteban Ocon who was left out in Q2.

Free 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’31 “300 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’32” 042 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’32 “195 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’32” 238 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 ‘ 32 “266 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’32” 336 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’32 “624 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’32” 681 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’32 “707 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’32” 759 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’32 “759 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’33” 017 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’33 “051 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’33” 200 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1 “33” 328 16 George Russell Williams 1’33 “364 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’33” 424 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’33 “584 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’34” 143 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’34 “642

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’29 “990 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’30” 248 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’30 “376 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’30” 445 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 ‘ 30 “840 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’30” 868 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’30 “987 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1’31” 252 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’31 “340 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’31” 382 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’31 “736 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’31” 767 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’31 “813 14 George Russell Williams 1’32” 065 15 Mick Schumacher Haas – 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’33 ” 062 17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’33 “354 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’33” 554 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2’12 “584 20 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri –

Tomorrow the results of the French GP race and the summary of what happened. It will be very interesting, we will see if Max manages to maintain that first position after the first corner and by race pace, as well as the strategies. The world cup is being played with Lewis coming out just 8 meters behind him and the Mercedes has a great race pace due to the low degradation. So nothing is said …