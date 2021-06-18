F1 French GP 2021: Free Practice Results

Free practice 1 and 2 of the 2021 F1 French GP, and he does it with interesting things to comment, in addition to a great equality between many of the first positions that leave things very intriguing for tomorrow. We will see if things remain more or less like this in classification or if some were saving more than others. But the truth is that it has left very good feelings.

In this French GP they were supposed to introduce a new direction to the Alpine by Fernando Alonso to better suit your driving style. He did not like the previous address, it did not generate confidence and that is why he also had a worse performance, in addition to the adaptation after all this type without competing in Formula 1. And, although too many details have not been revealed, it seems that Fernando Alonso has resurrected here, although we will have to be cautious and wait for qualifying and the race to confirm if this is the case or not. The Spaniard finished in 4th position, with a great time on the hard tire, which is even more surprising. The three ahead of him did it with the softest compound.

Mercedes had a good day too, with both cars in the top positions. Especially fine has been Valtteri Bottas, who despite all the rumors about his poor performance and a possible exchange before the end of the season between him and George Russell, the truth is that he has been able to focus on his work and make very good times. Lewis Hamilton did not so well, who was somewhat uncomfortable and complaining about the car. This situation was partly reminiscent of what happened in Monaco, where Bottas also managed to find something that the British did not.

Red Bull seemed somewhat lost here. With some track exits and problems when losing pieces after going through some of the pianos and projections that are in this circuit. However, Max Verstappen found the performance at the end of the session and set off with the best FP2 time at this French GP. Therefore, tomorrow the interesting battle for the World Cup between these two teams is expected to continue, and we will see who manages to take the jack to the water here after what happened in Baku.

Some unknowns remain to be cleared up tomorrow, when everyone squeezes the cars to the fullest and the real performance of each one will be seen. But it seems that, in principle, there would not be too many surprises and that the thing it is very even. Any little mistake, or problem, could cause the starting position to change several positions, and that’s what I really like.

Free practice 1 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’33 “448 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’33” 783 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’33 “880 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’34” 193 5 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 ‘ 34 “329 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’34” 644 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’34 “693 8 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’34” 699 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1’34 “707 10 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’34” 847 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’34 “950 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’35” 116 13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’35 “135 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’35” 275 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’35 “285 16 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’35 “342 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’35” 612 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’36 “651 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’37” 329 20 Roy Nissany Williams 1’37 “881

Free Practice 2 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’32 “872 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’32” 880 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’33 “125 4 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’33” 340 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’33 “550 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’33” 685 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’33 “696 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’33” 698 9 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’33 “786 10 Lando Norris McLaren 1’33” 822 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’33 “831 12 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’33” 921 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’33 “955 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’34” 079 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’34 “447 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’34 “632 17 George Russell Williams 1’35” 266 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’35 “331 19 Mich Schumacher Haas 1’36” 512 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’36 “551

Tomorrow more with free practice session 3 and qualifying. But the French GP looks pretty good. By the way, we will also be attentive to if you finally decide something career direction with the highlights of some curves that have generated several aileron breaks in various teams. Many have complained and are likely to be removed, although this is now in the hands of management …