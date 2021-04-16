F1 Free 1 GP of Emilia Romagna, live today

04/16/2021

Act. At 10:16 CEST

The thrill of the Formula 1 with the dispute of the second Grand Prix of the F1 World Cup this season. It is held in Imola and today April 16 the first free practice of the weekend takes place.

Go on live and online the last hour of what happens in the training sessions of the GP of Emilia Romagna.

Mercedes will be, once again, the big favorite in the Emilia Romagna GP. Can anyone beat Hamilton Y Bottas?

Morning Team. 👋 Ready to do the car thing today? pic.twitter.com/YDqbSpqqcf – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) April 16, 2021

Schedules of the first two free practice sessions in Imola:

FP1: 11:00 – 12:00 hours (CET)

FP2: 14:30 – 15:00 (CET)

Good morning and welcome to the broadcast of the Formula 1 free practice of the Emilia Romagna GP!

