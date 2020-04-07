The teams have held a video conference to agree with F1 and FIA

Factories will not be able to work in 35 consecutive days

Formula 1 has decided to extend from 21 to 35 the days in which the factories of the ten teams must be closed and it is not possible to work on the development of the car, due to the expansion of the coronavirus.

This break, which always lasts 21 days and takes place between the races of Hungary and Belgium in the month of August, has been moved to March-April due to the impossibility of running due to the coronavirus, and thus leaving room for more races in the European summer.

Yesterday Monday, the ten teams held a video conference with F1 and FIA, where they agreed to extend the deadline from 21 days to 35 mandatory, in an unprecedented measure.

The Strategy Group, the F1 Commission and the FIA ​​World Council have ratified the decision, which has been unanimous.

The hiatus implies that the design, research, development, production and manufacturing departments must be stopped. At least physically inside the teams’ factories. This measure also applies to motorists, to reduce costs.

The FIA ​​has clarified that the teams can fulfill these 35 days during the months of March, April and May, in which there will be no F1 races. The first three weeks –21 days– of the Ferrari team’s break, for example, end tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, while those of Alfa Romeo, without going any further, end on April 13.

In other words, the FIA ​​has clarified that the teams can complete the 35 days at any time during these months, and the end of the break, therefore, will be uneven among the F1 teams.

Indirectly, with this measure, F1 can facilitate teams to apply ERTE to their squads without being adversely affected, as this week has been the case of McLaren, Williams and Racing Point, or of F1 itself.

.