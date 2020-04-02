Risk rating agency talks about F1’s good economic base

He believes that the health of his coffers would help him endure a year without careers

Moody’s believes that Formula 1 has enough economic muscle to withstand the coronavirus crisis, even if it forces them to cancel the entire season.

The uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the markets casts doubt on the continuity of many economic activities and ways of life.

In this sense, although the outlook is uncertain, the well-known risk rating agency Moody’s gives a hopeful perspective, indicating that Formula 1 has a good basis for exiting it.

“Formula 1 has solid liquidity and a flexible cost base to overcome a very short 2020 season, which Moody’s thinks will make it endure a total cancellation,” the agency shares in a statement, according to the London daily City A.M.

“As of December 31, 2019, Formula 1 had significant liquidity, of around 825 million euros, within which they have 360 ​​million euros of cash balance and 450 million euros without withdrawing available for credits rotary “, he adds.

“Moody hopes this is enough to bear losses of possible reimbursements of advance payments from promoters, sponsors, televisions, equipment payments, other general expenses and interests in the event that the 2020 season is canceled“expresses the agency.

Despite these optimistic prospects, Moody’s negatives F1’s perspective due to the changes caused by the coronavirus crisis in the sport’s calendar, with seven postponements of the Grand Prix and a cancellation.

Moody’s hopes that this crisis will weaken F1’s earnings and cash flow generation and deplete the 2020 liquidity of the sport, despite highlighting the good foundation the Grand Circus has to defend against this attack.

