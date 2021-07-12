F1 drivers won’t save anything in sprint races

The Grand Prix of Great Britain This weekend will see the first sprinting experiment, with a 100-kilometer qualifying race on Saturday that will decide the final grid for Sunday’s final heat.

There is uncertainty about the type of show it will produce and, above all, if the pilots will take it conservatively and offer a procession or be aggressive and put on a great show.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton is not expecting too much, and his prediction is that there will not be much overtaking due to the Silverstone layout and the characteristics of the current cars.

However, Ross BrawnF1’s sporting director is more optimistic, considering the exciting highlight of the Azerbaijan GP offered a glimpse of how the drivers will approach the sprint race.

“I think the fascinating thing was Baku and the little sprint we had at the end, which was exciting,” explained Brawn. “I don’t think it’s that aggressive at Silverstone, because obviously it’s over 100km so they have a bit more time.”

“But I think racing drivers would compete with each other even in a supermarket parking lot with shopping carts. It is in their nature to want to win over each other: and there is nothing worse for them than to be beaten by others.”

“Although it can be argued that the sprint race is just the precursor to the main race, I think they will be desperate to win each other over and show who is the fastest, and who is the strongest.”

F1, the teams and the FIA ​​have worked hard to come up with a regulation that encourages drivers as much as possible not to have to ride conservatively on the road. sprint race.

The distance of the test, together with the tire regulations that allow them to use the softest compound available, should encourage them to seek the best possible result that day.

Brawn added: “We have tried to encourage thorough racing all the time. We wanted there to be no control in qualifying, no strange tire choices in qualifying and the same in sprint: we tried to create a situation where you were not at a disadvantage in the race because of your choice of tires. “

“I think none of us know how the drivers will behave, how conservative they will be and the pressure they get from their teams to be conservative or aggressive.”

“Personally I am very optimistic. I think it will be a very good event, a great race. And I think the drivers will go all out, because do we think Max [Verstappen] and Lewis [Hamilton] Are they going to have a different mentality going into that first corner, why is it a sprint? I do not believe it. But that remains to be seen, and that is what we have to find out. “

