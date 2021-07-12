F1 discusses changing Q2 format for 2022 season

The 2022 season of Formula 1 will be the beginning of a new technical cycle, but these days some new features are also being discussed that they want to introduce for the new era.

Last week there was a discussion between the SON and the representatives of the teams on the management of tires in the race, that is to say, the rule currently in force that obliges the top 10 classified in the classification to ride at the start the game used to achieve the best time in Q2.

In the 2022 draft regulation this restriction has been removed, and the change has obviously not gone unnoticed by some in the paddock.

The objective of the proposal is to eliminate a rule that was created to diversify race strategies, but which has actually proven to be an advantage in favor of the leading teams, which thanks to better performance can afford to pass the qualifying session of the Q2 with less soft compounds, which guarantees them an advantage at the start of the race.

However, there are those who do not see it the same, and gave as an example the starting grid of the last Austrian Grand Prix, a race in which in the top 10 positions on the grid there were four drivers who started with soft and six with medium.

“On paper it’s really a variant,” commented a source from the paddock. “But if you look more closely, when we see cars with different compounds in the top 10 on the grid, we are confident that the right tires are the ones fitted by the leading teams.

If the current rule is removed, it is likely that all the cars in the first half of the grid will come out with the same compounds, but it is not absolute. There is also the possibility that a team will choose a hard compound instead of the medium, with the aim of lengthening the first relay of the race, or vice versa.

Also read:

This coming weekend at Silverstone there will be an opportunity to assess this scenario, as the premiere of the sprint qualifying race will remove the rule of starting with tires used in Q2.

With this in mind, the discussions have been postponed until after Silverstone, when there will be an opportunity to assess the feedback obtained on the track.