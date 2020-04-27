The British assures that they used data from last year, from the United States GP

He was in contact with Andrew Jarvis, his career engineer in 2019

Lando Norris assures that the data collected at the United States GP last year helped him achieve victory in Austin last weekend, in his ‘debut’ as a pilot of the virtual IndyCar.

The Brit was in contact with his former Formula 1 racing engineer in 2019, Andrew Jarvis. Between them they interpreted the data and managed the race perfectly to achieve the victory.

“I’ve probably never spent as much time testing as I’ve done for this race. There are a lot of similarities between the actual race track and the simulator. We were pulling data from last year, when I drove in Austin in F1.”

“I did some things exactly the same, sometimes better and other times worse, like what I was doing in the race or in the classification,” said Lando Norris, in statements collected by the media Race Fans.

A simulator like iRacing offers an infinite number of settings for cars, but the McLaren driver prefers when the races are with settings common to everyone.

“Having fixed settings for everyone is good. Everyone is performing similarly. It also means there is less work to be done from that side of things, I think it is really good,” he added.

However, the British driver drew on the experience of engineer Andrew Jarvis to optimize the car and thus achieve his first virtual victory in the American category.

“I wouldn’t have done as well if I was doing this with someone I didn’t know. It wouldn’t have been bad, but meeting Jarv, who was my engineer for the past year, was crucial. It really helped. He knew how he wanted to drive the car, my weaknesses, my strengths … “, Lando Norris said about the virtual race last weekend to conclude.

