Every day the progress of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be evaluated worldwide and simultaneously, Formula 1 continues to raise all the possibilities to start the season. A new proposal was released by Mattia Binotto, head of the Scuderia Ferrari.

In dialogue with Sky Italia, the head of the Maranello team commented: “We spoke with the other team managers and with the FIA, these are decisive moments. The subject of the calendar is crucial, for the sport, for the show, but also for teams, for organizers.

We have decided to give the FIA ​​total freedom to establish a schedule and thus start running again as soon as possible, our availability is there. We evaluated different hypotheses: disputing the nearby Grand Prix, you can also think about doing two or three races in January, we also considered the possibility of canceling the free tests. As for the regulations, we need to know if they will be frozen, “said the Italian.

It would not be the first time that Formula 1 was active in January. Two Grand Prix, South Africa and Argentina had races. In the case of the first, January 1, 1965 and 1968, and January 2, 1967.

As for the South American nation, it was disputed on January 9, 1977, January 12, 1975 and January 13, 1957, 1974 and 1980.

Meanwhile the latest ending also occurred in South Africa, on December 29, 1962 and December 28, 1963.

Regarding the situation that occurred in Melbourne and that caused the Grand Prix to be canceled just before the free events, Binotto said: “” The night before was characterized by many discussions, our decision was not to participate. Ferrari would not have run in any case. Health is paramount. When the news of not showing up in Melbourne became official, we made arrangements to return home as soon as possible. “

Finally, regarding the work and day-to-day dynamics caused by the coronavirus, he indicated: “Our team is experiencing a particular situation, after the Australian GP the factory closed. We only work remotely. I listen to pilots almost daily, we talk on the phone and see each other through video calls, Vettel and Leclerc stay in shape at home, they train constantly, “said Binotto.

