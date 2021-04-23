F1 | Checo Perez: strong backing from Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing boss | Formula 1

Checo Pérez is already preparing the next Portuguese Grand Prix and hopes not to repeat what happened in Imola: after a good start to the weekend with second place in the classification, the Emilia-Romagna GP race arrived and the Mexican committed two errors that made him finish in position 11.

The driver from Guadalajara went off the track at the start and then once again, in addition to receiving a sanction, a combination that led him to be in fourteenth place and climb three places towards the end of the Formula 1 competition.

After being critical at first, although relying on the qualities of Sergio, the sporting director of Red Bull Racing Honda, Christian horner, gave him words of encouragement and predicted great performances throughout 2021.

“It was a shame because he had such a good Saturday that Sunday just didn’t turn out the way he wanted. I’m sure he’s going to have many more strong Sunday afternoons this season“, he claimed.

And he analyzed: “It was a more complicated race for him. Obviously, first because of the error behind the safety car, with the 10-second penalty, and then unfortunately, because of the error behind the Ferraris at the restart it was a shame, because He could have been on the podium too. It’s very frustrating not having him up there, but he’s finding his rhythm, finding his riding, and I’m sure he’ll have much stronger weekends ahead of him“.

The head of the Austrian team decided demure Checo’s brilliant performance that Saturday in which he was half a tenth behind Lewis Hamilton, and took second place on the grid.

“He had a really good day on Saturday. He was frustrated that he didn’t get pole, but he’s still landing (on the team). It’s two consecutive sets of tires he made qualifying on, and he did a good job.”