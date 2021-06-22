F1: Checo Pérez beat Hamilton in this

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican pilot, Sergio Checo Pérez, had the fastest pit stop of the past French Grand Prix of the F1, surpassing the British Lewis hamilton.

The pilot of Red bull timed 2.04 seconds, the time it took for his team to change all four tires on the RB16B.

For his part, Hamilton stopped the clock at 2.20 and in third place Daniel Ricciardo McLaren with a time of 2.32.

Their 5th @DHL_Motorsports Fastest Pit Stop Award in 7 races! – Take a (nother) bow, @redbullracing — # FrenchGP – #MomentsThatDeliver pic.twitter.com/NmNx3dWbp1 – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 22, 2021

At the last French Grand Prix, Max Verstappen got the podium in first place, followed by Hamilton and ‘Checo’ Pérez.

In the World of PilotsVerstappen commands the classification with 131 points, followed by Lewis Hamilton with 119 and then comes the Mexican with 84 points.

In the Builders World, Red Bull leads with 215 points and in second place Mercedes appears with 178.

F1’s next stop will be the Austrian Grand Prix, June 25-27.

“Let’s get them!” Now that’s what you call teamwork! – @ redbullracing #FrenchGP – pic.twitter.com/8i1jVGYkMk – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 22, 2021

