The auction is traditionally held at the Monaco GP

A Verstappen jumpsuit is offered, a visit to Brackley …

Formula 1 will hold its traditional charity auction virtually this weekend. The Grand Circus will offer a wide variety of lots to its buyers and all the money raised will go to the Starlight children’s organization, which aims to help seriously ill children.

Traditionally, the annual auction of Formula 1 has taken place on the weekend of the Monaco GP, and always in person in the Principality. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be virtual, in which there will be different types of batches, all of them donated by the teams on the current Formula 1 grid.

Buyers will bid this weekend for very attractive lots. One of them is a Red Bull racing suit worn by Max Verstappen during the 2019 season.

The chance to experience a race day with the Williams team will also be at stake, as will a guided tour of Mercedes’ headquarters in Brackley. Finally, and as a highlight, the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time will be at stake.

All the money raised during the auction will go to the Starlight children’s organization. Traditionally, the organization and the families – especially the children – who receive aid have attended the Monaco GP, and have had great experiences in recent years. In addition, the children have been able to meet their idols on the track. However, this season it cannot be so, given that the Monaco GP was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Despite the cancellation of one of the most anticipated events of the season, the traditional auction continues and will be virtual. All money raised will be used by Starlight to help seriously ill children as much as possible.

