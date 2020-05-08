With the Covid-19 crisis, the negotiations on the agreement take second place

The priority is to make Formula 1 economically viable in the long term

Formula 1 President Chase Carey has acknowledged that negotiations on the new Concord Pact have passed “into the background” and admits they may not be completed in time for 2021.

The Concord Pact is the regulation that governs the Formula 1 championship. It is an agreement that establishes the distribution of income between the participating teams, the International Automobile Federation and Liberty Media. Every team that signs it agrees, in principle, to be in the category for as long as it lasts. The current contract was signed in 2013 and expires later this year.

Liberty has long talked to the teams about the points on which the new agreement would be based, but Chase Carey has insisted that there are no deadlines. Now, with the crisis caused by the Covid-19, Concord Pact negotiations take second placeBecause the priority is to make Formula 1 survive this situation and make it economically viable in the future.

Since F1 they are already planning to run in 2021 without the Pact of Concord, as happened in the 2008 and 2009 seasons and at the beginning of 2013. “We were finishing off the Pact of Concord when the Covid-19 changed everything. We decided to put the Agreement in the background in the short term and prioritize the problems related to 2020“Carey comments in statements published by The Race.

“When we move forward with the 2020 calendar and finish with the regulatory changes that will have to be made, we will rededicate ourselves to ending the Pact of Concord in the immediate future,” adds Carey.

The coronavirus crisis has F1 busy reforming its bases. One of the points where they work is the economic one. The first thing is to be clear about the plan in relation to the budget ceiling and the new calendar. From there it will be possible to know what income they have, what the distribution will be like and what the situation is.

