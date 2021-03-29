F1 calendar 2021: races, dates and circuits

03/29/2021

On at 08:57 CEST

The Formula 1 It started again in 2021 with a season that promises emotions and surprises. The FIA ​​confirmed the schedule before the start and, in SPORT, we break you down one by one the Grand Prix, the circuits, the dates and race schedules (Spanish time).

In this way, you will not miss details of the F1 World Championship that started in Bahrain on March 28 and will end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

FINAL F1 2021 CALENDAR

28th March: Bahrain GP (Sakhir)

April 18th: GP Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna (Imola) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

May 2: Determined

May 9: Spanish GP (Barcelona) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

may 23: Monaco GP (Monte Carlo) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

June 6th: Azerbaijan GP (Baku) – 2:00 p.m. (CET)

June 13th: Canadian GP (Montreal) – 8:00 p.m. (CET)

June 27th: French GP (Paul Ricard) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

July 4th: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

July 18: British GP (Silverstone) – 4:00 p.m. (CET)

August 1: Hungarian GP Hungaroring (Budapest) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

August 29: Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

September 5: Dutch GP (Zandvoort) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

September 12: Italian GP (Monza) – 3:00 p.m. (CET)

September 26: Russian GP (Sochi) – 2:00 p.m. (CET)

October 3: Singapore GP (Marina Bay) – 2:00 p.m. (CET)

October 10th: Japanese GP (Suzuka) – 07:00 (CET)

October 24th: United States GP (Austin) – 9:00 p.m. (CET)

31 October: Mexican GP (Mexico City) – 8:00 p.m. (CET)

November 7: São Paulo GP (Interlagos) – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

November 21: Australian GP (Melbourne) – 07:00 (CET)

December 5th: Saudi Arabian GP (Jeddah) – 5:00 p.m. (CET)

December 12th: Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina) – 2:00 p.m. (CET)